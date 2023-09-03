Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Steele started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cowboys in 2020 and taking on a large role in his rookie year as starters went down with injuries, seeing time in 16 contests with 14 starts.

The 26-year-old was on track to have his best season thus far in 2022, having given up only a single sack in 818 snaps played over 13 games, per Pro Football Focus, but his promising year was cut short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 14.

Steele made a remarkable recovery, avoiding being put on the PUP list at any point during offseason activities, and is set to be available for the start of the season next Sunday, just under nine months since the injury.