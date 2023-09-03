Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

The Cowboys have locked down another key member on the right side of their front line.
Right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent.
The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added. The team later announced the extension.
Steele is the latest Cowboys player to put pen to paper on a new deal this offseason, after cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Malik Hooker each got extensions earlier in the summer.
Guard Zack Martin also got a reworked contract after a training camp holdout, and with Steele joining him in on the list of players who got paid, the Cowboys have prioritized paying the players who protect Dak Prescott.
Steele started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cowboys in 2020 and taking on a large role in his rookie year as starters went down with injuries, seeing time in 16 contests with 14 starts.
The 26-year-old was on track to have his best season thus far in 2022, having given up only a single sack in 818 snaps played over 13 games, per Pro Football Focus, but his promising year was cut short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 14.
Steele made a remarkable recovery, avoiding being put on the PUP list at any point during offseason activities, and is set to be available for the start of the season next Sunday, just under nine months since the injury.
The Cowboys will kick off their 2023 campaign Sept. 10 versus the New York Giants.