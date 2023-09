Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

The Cowboys' playmaker roll call includes returning fleet-footers, a rookie and perhaps the team's most-prized free-agent get.

The latter is Brandin Cooks, who's coming off a forgettable stay with the Houston Texans, but still boasts speed to burn. The 29-year-old has six 1,000-yard seasons with four teams to his credit.

Wideout Michael Gallup is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, but also has a year under his belt back from a torn ACL that clearly hindered him throughout last season. The 27-year-old has an 1,100-yard year on his resume and five years of chemistry with Prescott.

CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the game and made his second Pro Bowl last season, while KaVontae Turpin made his first. Turpin's all-star accolade was due to his prowess in the kicking game, but he figures to get more offensive reps in 2023.

As for the backfield, when healthy, Tony Pollard is a bona fide game-breaker and rookie Deuce Vaughn portends to have some big gains in him, too.