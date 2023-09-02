Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

There's been chatter aplenty concerning Dak Prescott's onus on limiting turnovers and head coach Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling reins.
Prescott, however, believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers.
"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," Prescott said of the offense, via the team website. "(We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."
The Cowboys' playmaker roll call includes returning fleet-footers, a rookie and perhaps the team's most-prized free-agent get.
The latter is Brandin Cooks, who's coming off a forgettable stay with the Houston Texans, but still boasts speed to burn. The 29-year-old has six 1,000-yard seasons with four teams to his credit.
Wideout Michael Gallup is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, but also has a year under his belt back from a torn ACL that clearly hindered him throughout last season. The 27-year-old has an 1,100-yard year on his resume and five years of chemistry with Prescott.
CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the game and made his second Pro Bowl last season, while KaVontae Turpin made his first. Turpin's all-star accolade was due to his prowess in the kicking game, but he figures to get more offensive reps in 2023.
As for the backfield, when healthy, Tony Pollard is a bona fide game-breaker and rookie Deuce Vaughn portends to have some big gains in him, too.
Added up, Prescott's complemented by three wide receivers (Cooks, Gallup and Lamb) and a running back with 1,000-yard NFL seasons to their credit.
Lamb made a point during Super Bowl week to opine that Prescott needed to be surrounded by more weapons. Prescott believes the Cowboys have done that and he's shouldering the responsibility in fulfilling their potential.
"For me, it's about getting these guys the ball," Prescott said. "Whether it's in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best -- break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We've got a handful of guys and that's going to make my job easier."
For Prescott, it's about avoiding the bad plays and conjuring up the big ones. He believes he's got the weapons around him to do the latter.