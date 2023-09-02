Around the NFL

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

Published: Sep 02, 2023 at 07:27 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's been chatter aplenty concerning ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s onus on limiting turnovers and head coach Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling reins.

Prescott, however, believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers.

"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," Prescott said of the offense, via the team website. "(We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."

The Cowboys' playmaker roll call includes returning fleet-footers, a rookie and perhaps the team's most-prized free-agent get.

The latter is ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿, who's coming off a forgettable stay with the Houston Texans, but still boasts speed to burn. The 29-year-old has six 1,000-yard seasons with four teams to his credit.

Wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, but also has a year under his belt back from a torn ACL that clearly hindered him throughout last season. The 27-year-old has an 1,100-yard year on his resume and five years of chemistry with Prescott.

﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the game and made his second Pro Bowl last season, while ﻿KaVontae Turpin﻿ made his first. Turpin's all-star accolade was due to his prowess in the kicking game, but he figures to get more offensive reps in 2023.

As for the backfield, when healthy, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ is a bona fide game-breaker and rookie ﻿Deuce Vaughn﻿ portends to have some big gains in him, too.

Added up, Prescott's complemented by three wide receivers (Cooks, Gallup and Lamb) and a running back with 1,000-yard NFL seasons to their credit.

Related Links

Lamb made a point during Super Bowl week to opine that Prescott needed to be surrounded by more weapons. Prescott believes the Cowboys have done that and he's shouldering the responsibility in fulfilling their potential.

"For me, it's about getting these guys the ball," Prescott said. "Whether it's in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best -- break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We've got a handful of guys and that's going to make my job easier."

For Prescott, it's about avoiding the bad plays and conjuring up the big ones. He believes he's got the weapons around him to do the latter.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team aren't going worry about what-ifs if Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones plays Week 1.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
news

Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 
news

Mike Evans' agent sets Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Buccaneers

﻿Mike Evans﻿' agent has set a deadline on negotiating a new contract for the Buccaneers star receiver. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said he would cut off contract talks next Saturday, Sept. 9, a day before the season starts.
news

Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Running backs remain in the spotlight heading into the 2023 season. ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, one of the best running backs in the NFL, is out to show the position still holds immense value.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleads for DE Chris Jones' return: 'Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man' 

Kicking off Season 2 of the "New Heights" show with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Travis underscored the importance of Chris Jones playing, with Jason jokingly suggesting Jones should sit out most of the season.
news

Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins.