Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

The Cowboys' playmaker roll call includes returning fleet-footers, a rookie and perhaps the team's most-prized free-agent get.

The latter is ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿, who's coming off a forgettable stay with the Houston Texans, but still boasts speed to burn. The 29-year-old has six 1,000-yard seasons with four teams to his credit.

Wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, but also has a year under his belt back from a torn ACL that clearly hindered him throughout last season. The 27-year-old has an 1,100-yard year on his resume and five years of chemistry with Prescott.

﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the game and made his second Pro Bowl last season, while ﻿KaVontae Turpin﻿ made his first. Turpin's all-star accolade was due to his prowess in the kicking game, but he figures to get more offensive reps in 2023.

As for the backfield, when healthy, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ is a bona fide game-breaker and rookie ﻿Deuce Vaughn﻿ portends to have some big gains in him, too.