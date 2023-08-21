Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sees increasing confidence from WR Jalen Tolbert in impressive preseason

Tolbert caught two passes for 12 yards on 89 total offensive snaps over eight games during his rookie campaign.

This offseason, the second-year wideout has impressed. Saturday, Tolbert made a fantastic adjustment on a back-shoulder pass from Cooper Rush and hung onto the pigskin despite being interfered with by Seahawks starting corner Michael Jackson for a 35-yard gain.

"My takeaways can be play speed and being able to play faster than everybody else," Tolbert said. "Being decisive on my reads, adjustments or what I think I should do. Not thinking too much, just going out there and really trying to be comfortable and confident. That's my takeaway from the game, and just continue to grow on that."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sees a more confident Tolbert entering Year 2.

"Yeah, I mean, just the confidence No. 1. It just jumps off the field," the coach said. "I think that's really attributed to his hard work. He's had a heck of an offseason. He's cashing in on opportunities. He's going up and making plays. I like the instinct of plays, the scramble plays, the extended plays. So I just think it shows you how much he's grown. He's on the same page as the quarterbacks, so I thought he had a nice night."