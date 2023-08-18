Around the NFL

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Published: Aug 18, 2023 at 09:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ explained the fights this week by noting the defense is "not taking any s--- from anyone" this season, including its own offense. That's a sentiment shared by quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿.

"That's a credit to everything that we've really put into this team and into both units -- feeling like we're nobody's little brother," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "I told the offense the other day that I grew up being a little brother, and that's not happening anymore."

The Cowboys have spun their in-house drama -- multiple fights, including star linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ throwing fists -- into a positive. There is no lingering hostility. It's merely competitors being competitive.

"For me, to see the passion," Prescott said. "It's a testament to what we've all put into this thing -- what the offense has put in and the confidence that has grown, and the defense and who they believe that they are. It's been 10 padded practices and a lot of time going against one other is what that is. It means you're ready to play somebody else.

"You're ready to unleash your passion."

Hopefully, the Cowboys saved some of that passion to unleash on actual opponents when meaningful games kick off in 23 days.

