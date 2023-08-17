Around the NFL

Jayron Kearse on Cowboys practice fights: Defense 'not taking (expletive)' from 'all 32 teams' 

Published: Aug 17, 2023 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After weeks of practicing against each other in Oxnard, California, tempers boiled over at Cowboys training camp Wednesday.

With Dallas not conducting joint practices this offseason, it was their own offense and defense at each other's throats on the final day of training before departing Southern California.

"We ain't taking no s--- from nobody -- all 32 teams -- we ain't taking s--- from nobody," said veteran safety Jayron Kearse after practice, via the team’s official website. "Whether it's our offense or the next offense. We're trying to show we're the best in the business, so it gets spicy out here, it's gonna get spicy on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays; whenever we line up, that's how we're gonna come."

Related Links

The first kerfuffle began during a drill between offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and defensive end Sam Williams, with center Tyler Biadasz coming to Hoffman's defense to slam Williams to the turf, which sparked a massive scrum.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn calmed things down after the first fight, but the peace didn't last.

The next melee involved Micah Parsons and Biadasz. The All-Pro linebacker threw at least two punches at the center's helmet before Dak Prescott came in and calmed him down.

"Hell yeah, I need that," Parsons said. "I'm here to make them better. I push myself to the greater good and me pushing myself is only gonna make them better, at the end of the day. I don't care who I'm up against. I don't care if it's Tyron (Smith), if it's Zack (Martin), if it's Tyler Smith -- I'm gonna beat the hell out of them.

"It's only gonna make them better. … This is where championships get started -- right here in camp. The goal is to bring that out, and the camaraderie, to bring it all together. It's only one goal at the end of the day."

Parsons noted his hand was fine after striking the helmet.

It's not unusual for tempers to flare during camp, even between players on the same team. The everyday grind can get to even the best -- particularly when there is no other opponent to release the rage on yet.

"It's our last day out in Oxnard, and maybe that's what it was," Kearse said. "… Either way, it's all good competition and, come September 10, it's gonna be another team on the opposite side of both [our] offense and the defense, and they're gonna have to take what we're bringing to them."

The Sept. 10 opponent: the New York Giants.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Lions likely shutting down WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) for rest of preseason

The next time we see ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ on the field will probably be mid-October. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday there's a "good chance" the second-year receiver will miss the rest of the preseason.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in the running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers had an abbreviated practice Wednesday after he and Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby duked it out at a joint practice. 
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp. The All-Pro running back had returned to the team facility on Monday following a previous excused absence to rehab his ankle on his own.
news

TE Antonio Gates to be enshrined into Chargers Hall of Fame

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is set to enter the Chargers Hall of Fame. Antonio Gates will officially be inducted by the club he spent his entire career with on Dec. 10 during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress' 

The day following Robert Saleh's callout of the Jets O-line on HBO's Hard Knocks, QB Aaron Rodgers approached the subject hoping the team finds continuity in the coming weeks. 
news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.