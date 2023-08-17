Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Kareem Hunt to Saints? Robbie Gould to Cowboys?

Hunt visited the Saints, Colts and Vikings, leaving each without a deal, which indicates he has yet to get an offer of his liking. Those three landing spots all make sense on paper with unsettled depth charts. I also considered Washington here, given Hunt's familiarity with Eric Bieniemy's offense and coaching style, which became pertinent recently. However, sixth-rounder Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s performance last week (39 yards on five carries for 7.8 yards per tote) makes me want to see more out of the rookie before adding another veteran to the mix in D.C. So we're back to New Orleans, which will be without Alvin Kamara for the first three weeks. Rookie Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain in the first preseason game, and while there is optimism he'll be ready by Week 1, there are depth issues in the Saints' backfield. While he might have lost a step in recent years, Hunt could give New Orleans a boost alongside Jamaal Williams until Kamara returns, as well as injury insurance for a team aiming to win the NFC South.