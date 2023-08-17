Around the NFL

Ravens sign CB Ronald Darby following loss of Marlon Humphrey to foot injury

Published: Aug 17, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Eric Edholm

The Baltimore Ravens have moved quickly to address their concerning cornerback room.

The Ravens are signing free-agent cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The team later announced the signing.

Darby's signing comes a day after news that Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss a month or so with a foot injury, which likely means he'll miss regular-season time.

But this is not the only cornerback injury the Ravens are dealing with. ﻿Rock Ya-Sin﻿, who has been projected to start this season, has missed the past few weeks with a knee injury. Reserves ﻿Arthur Maulet﻿ and ﻿Jalyn Armour-Davis﻿ also have missed time and remain out of practice with injuries.

Darby, 29, was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2015. He has spent time with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Washington and started the past two seasons for Denver. Darby suffered a season-ending injury after starting the first five games last season.

In 89 career games (88 starts), Darby has totaled eight interceptions, 90 passes defended, one fumble forced and one recovery.

