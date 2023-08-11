Seeking Sacksonville: Jaguars need more impactful pass rush to take next step in 2023

Caldwell knows full well how vital that pressure will be to whatever success Jacksonville hopes to attain. The Jaguars may reside in a division where two teams are breaking in highly drafted rookie quarterbacks -- Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis and C.J. Stroud in Houston -- but the biggest games on their schedule offer the toughest tests for that defense. Jacksonville will face Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in showdowns that will go a long way toward determining playoff opportunities. The more Jags defenders can get their hands on those quarterbacks, the easier life is going to be for Lawrence and his offensive mates.

It's also important to note here that the Jaguars haven't exactly ignored the need to produce up front. Their front seven includes three edge rushers who were drafted in the first round: Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson and Travon Walker, last year's No. 1 overall selection. So, the potential is there for great things. The question is whether this group can bring it all together, especially at a time when one of the top QB hunters from last year's team is now in Tennessee (Arden Key) and another is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained last December (Dawuane Smoot).

Allen said there's plenty to like about this year's pass-rushing unit, largely because of the kinship throughout the overall defense and the desire for everyone to excel.

"We might be overlooked from a national standpoint, but we know what we can bring and we know what we did in the last quarter of the season," Allen said. "We know we're capable of doing that from Game 1 to the Super Bowl. Now it's just about being committed to that and staying true to one another."

Allen stressed one thing that will be crucial to the identity of this defense in 2023: a discernible tenacity. The players feel more comfortable in Year 2 of Caldwell's defense, and the need to be physical has been stressed throughout the offseason. Jacksonville found a way to make enough plays last season to keep games tight. This year, as Allen noted, "it's about setting a tone from the start."

Allen, of course, is an essential component of this pursuit. The seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he set a franchise rookie record with 10.5 sacks in his first season, but hasn't cracked double digits in that category since. Allen has shown noticeable improvement as a run defender and he's effective enough to regularly generate hurries as a pass rusher. However, he earned Pro Bowl honors in that first season because he was getting his hands on the quarterback. That has to become his calling card again.

Walker faces even bigger expectations. The top pick in last year's draft entered the league as a jack-of-all-trades defender out of Georgia, a player who'd contributed in a variety of positions on a national championship defense. All that versatility meant Walker needed plenty of time to settle into his role as an outside linebacker in Caldwell's 3-4 scheme. He wound up with just 3.5 sacks, but already feels like he's grown plenty entering his second season.

"I'm seeing different formations faster and the scheme of our defense is easier," Walker said. "I'm not thinking about the call so much anymore. I'm just going. I hear the call and then automatically I'm looking at the personnel to see what I can anticipate."