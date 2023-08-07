Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

Perhaps even more than Goff, Bridgewater can be a shoulder to lean on for Hooker, who is recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final year in college. Bridgewater was coming off the lone Pro Bowl of his career with the Vikings when he suffered a dislocated knee and ACL tear of his own, an injury that had devastating ripple effects on his career in Minnesota.

He missed all of 2016 and appeared in just one game for the Vikings in 2017, making two pass attempts, and then split the next five seasons between the Saints (two years), Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins. Bridgewater played last season with Miami, tallying a pair of starts.

Bridgewater also provides the Lions with a sturdy hand behind Goff should the starter miss any time in 2023. Detroit enters the season with its highest expectations in years, as evidenced by its selection to open the season against the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

In the past three years, Bridgewater has made 31 starts, compiling 37 touchdowns and 22 picks with a completion percentage of 67.6.