Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater's journeyman career has found its next stop.

The Lions are signing the 30-year-old quarterback to back up ﻿Jared Goff﻿ , NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.

Detroit hosted Bridgewater on a visit July 24 and had been checking in on him with an interest in a possible union since March, Rapoport added.

A 2014 first-round selection, Bridgewater has 15,120 career passing yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in eight seasons of play.

He now comes to Detroit projecting to back up Goff and provide another mentor for third-round rookie Hendon Hooker.

Perhaps even more than Goff, Bridgewater can be a shoulder to lean on for Hooker, who is recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final year in college. Bridgewater was coming off the lone Pro Bowl of his career with the Vikings when he suffered a dislocated knee and ACL tear of his own, an injury that had devastating ripple effects on his career in Minnesota.

He missed all of 2016 and appeared in just one game for the Vikings in 2017, making two pass attempts, and then split the next five seasons between the Saints (two years), Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins. Bridgewater played last season with Miami, tallying a pair of starts.

Bridgewater also provides the Lions with a sturdy hand behind Goff should the starter miss any time in 2023. Detroit enters the season with its highest expectations in years, as evidenced by its selection to open the season against the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

In the past three years, Bridgewater has made 31 starts, compiling 37 touchdowns and 22 picks with a completion percentage of 67.6.

The Lions' quarterback room is considerably stronger with him in it, and he has the chops to keep their hopes afloat if called to action.

