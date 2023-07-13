Around the NFL

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'special weapon' like Marshall Faulk or Christian McCaffrey 

Published: Jul 13, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions remade their backfield in 2023, swapping D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. The question entering training camp is whether the changes significantly altered the Lions' offense or just swapped names.

Speaking on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast, general manager Brad Holmes was emphatic that the moves will better fit what the Lions want to do on offense.

"When you look at it systematically, I do think we'll be better offensively," he said. "That's no knock on the contributions that those other two guys gave us. Swift is a dynamic player and Jamaal was a great leader for us, and he did so much for us. He had a great season. But I think Montgomery and Jamaal are different backs. Montgomery does a little bit more in the passing game. And being able to add Gibbs, he's just so dynamic as a receiver. Look, he's a home run hitter as a running back, that's the easy part. What he does as a receiver -- he runs routes like a receiver."

Related Links

Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and led the NFL with 17 touchdowns (13 coming inside the 3-yard line). In two seasons in Detroit, he caught 38 passes for 230 yards (both fewer than he had in 2019 with Green Bay). Swift rushed for 542 yards with five TDs last season and caught 48 passes for 389 yards. Injuries were an issue for the former second-round pick before being traded to Philadelphia this offseason.

Montgomery, meanwhile, rushed for 801 yards and five TDs and caught 34 passes for 316 yards for Chicago in 2022. Last season at Alabama, Gibbs rushed 151 times for 926 yards, caught 44 passes for 444 yards and scored 10 total TDs.

Montgomery might bring a little more pop than Williams. Behind a struggling offensive line in Chicago, Montgomery also got stuffed less last season. Williams' stuff percentage in 2022 was 16%, while Montgomery's was 13.4%, tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL among backs with 100 carries, per Next Gen Stats.

Gibbs, however, is the more intriguing swap. It's no secret the Lions wanted to move on from Swift, who struggled to stay healthy and got caught trying to hit home runs too often. But using the No. 12 pick on a pass-catching back surprised many during the draft.

All offseason, Holmes has argued that Gibbs is more than just a back, so the club isn't worried about positional value. The GM told Schrager he views Gibbs as a "multi-phase, elite, explosive, positionless weapon."

The GM mentioned Gibbs could have the same impact on the Lions' offense as two of the greatest dual-threat backs in NFL history.

"When I first got with the Rams in 2003, Marshall Faulk was still there, and I was a huge Marshall Faulk guy -- just kind of seeing what he does in both phases," Holmes said. "And just from a scouting standpoint, when Christian McCaffrey came out, he was the last guy that I was like, 'Holy cow, this guy can run routes like a slot receiver but also run it.' So, you start getting reminders of those players. I'm not sitting here saying Jahmyr Gibbs is those players, but (he's) just a special weapon like that. We have a lot of excitement and optimism."

If Gibbs turns out to be a Faulk- or CMC-type player for the Lions, Detroit's offense should soar. But given the high praise Holmes has had to use this offseason to justify selecting an RB that high, there is a lot of pressure on the rookie to prove his worth early in his career.

Related Content

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract , NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert told the Pardon My Take podcast that he doesn't think Jalen Hurts gets enough credit for being one of the best QBs in the NFL.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I would've had to learn to play QB 'different way' than I want without Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognizes how important head coach Andy Reid has been to his career, commenting that he might not have become the difference maker he is today had he been drafted into another situation.

news

RB Breece Hall on Jets' offense: 'I think we have an answer for everything'

Speaking with Mike Yam on "NFL Total Access," New York Jets running back Breece Hall said that with the bevy of options now available on both sides of the ball, there's not a scenario they cannot account for with someone's skill set, saying, "I think we have an answer for everything."

news

Saquon Barkley not seeking market-setting contract from Giants

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had the franchise tag applied to him in March, understands the running back marketplace and is not looking for a market-setting deal. Garafolo added, however, that Barkley and the Giants are no closer on a deal.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on ACL injury: 'The job doesn't stop. And I'm not going to stop.'

Kyler Murray's tumultuous 2022 campaign ended in gruesome fashion, with the Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffering an ACL tear on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old QB has spent the offseason rehabbing and spoke about the injury for the first time on an episode of the "Flight Plan" podcast.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 60 semifinalists for Class of 2024 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 semifinalists for its 2024 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Buccaneers unveil 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled the latest rendition of threads affectionately known as the "Creamsicle" uniforms, which will make their return during the 2023 season.

news

Deshaun Watson expects 'tight' chemistry with Amari Cooper in second season with Browns

After undergoing core muscle surgery, Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns' WR1, missed some offseason work. However, Watson and Cooper have gotten work in post-June minicamp to work on their chemistry.

news

Grady Jarrett: Falcons 'ain't going out there just to lay down to nobody' in NFC South

In a wide-open NFC South, the Falcons sound like a crew confident they can end their five-year skid of playoff futility. Grady Jarrett is one Atlanta veteran with high hopes for the upcoming 2023 season.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is excited about the players Seattle added in April's draft, telling NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti that the offense has an arsenal of weapons to work with in order to meet high expectations in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More