Around the NFL

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Published: Jul 05, 2023 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite a looming suspension, the 2023 offseason remains crucial for Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams after missing most of his rookie campaign due to an ACL tear.

Following the announcement of the wideout's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

"I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball. He loves the game and wants to be better and works at it," Randle El told Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. "But the encouragement part, with all that's going on … it's just, 'Hey, keep doing what you're doing; stay at it, in terms of working hard. This is just another stumbling block that, again, you'll come out stronger on the other side.'

"Those types of things, just encouraging him from that standpoint. He gets it, he understands it, and it will be (good) for him once we do get back and get going, as it relates into the season and the preseason."

Related Links

The Lions traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to select Williams No. 12 overall, despite knowing his first season would be mostly a wash. The 22-year-old didn't appear in a game until December and caught a single pass for a 41-yard TD in six contests.

Randel El noted that last year Williams got "a lot of mental reps," but it's the physical ones this offseason that will help him hit the ground running once the suspension ends.

"It's just a matter of him being on the field over and over again. Man, that's part of having that offseason, and that's why you always want a young guy to have the offseason to just be able to get ready for the season," Randle El said. "…Training camp is coming up. Again, another opportunity on the field, being with the quarterbacks, hearing the calls, all those different things that need to take place over and over again. You can see he's getting it."

If the Lions are to end their six-year postseason drought, they'll need Williams to play a significant role once he returns to the offense in Week 7. The wideout's speed and vertical ability bring a different dimension to the offense than anyone else on the roster.

Thus far, Williams' pro career has been a projection of talent. A franchise that has seen its share of highly drafted wideouts wash out early in their careers, Detroit needs to see that promise from Williams turn into production when he eventually begins his season.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Will Najee Harris maintain workhorse role with Steelers?

Since his 2021 rookie season, Steelers running back Najee Harris leads the NFL with 579 carries and 694 touches, per NFL Research. Will Harris continue to be a workhorse for Pittsburgh in 2023?

news

Bills S Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch Monday as part of Yankees' HOPE Week Initiative

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helped kick off the Yankees' 14th annual HOPE Week by throwing out the first pitch at New York's Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau tweeted on Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

news

Vince Tobin, former Cardinals head coach, dies at 79

Vince Tobin, a former Cardinals head coach who led one of the franchise's most memorable playoff wins, died Monday morning, the team announced. He was 79.

news

Titans WR Kyle Philips looking to add muscle, leave behind injury-shortened 2022

Looking to rebound from an injury-shortened rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips is working on building both muscle and comfort within the Titans' offense with a goal of increased contributions in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More