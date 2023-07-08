Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

St. Brown has been a part of a three-win season and recently a 9-8 squad this past year. Now, heading into the 2023 campaign with expectations, the third-year wide receiver is striving to make a postseason run after a career year in which he set new highs with 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdowns and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

The last time Detroit made a playoff appearance was in the 2016 season when it had Matthew Stafford under center. The team's most recent playoff victory was in the 1991 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions haven't won the NFC North since 1993. Detroit is entering perhaps its best chance to make a playoff appearance with Aaron Rodgers leaving division rival Green Bay for the Big Apple.