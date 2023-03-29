WR Marvin Jones heading back to Detroit, signing one-year, $3 million deal with Lions

Jones, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars, starting 26 of 33 games and totaling 119 catches for 1,361 yards and seven TDs. His best years, however, came in Detroit. Jones had his three highest yardage seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and scored 36 of his 57 career TDs with the Lions.

Jones likely will be expected to fill the role held last season in Detroit by D.J. Chark, who had 30 catches for 502 yards and three scores in 11 games (10 starts) last season, but signed with the Panthers last week. With the Lions bringing back their top receptions leaders from last season in Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with the addition of Jones and the expected emergence of 2022 first-rounder Jameson Williams, the team appears strong at receiver.