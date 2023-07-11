Around the NFL

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) 'progressing really well' ahead of training camp

Published: Jul 11, 2023 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker is headed toward a "redshirt" season as the former Tennessee product rehabs a November ACL tear.

The question entering training camp later this month is whether the third-round pick will be able to get any on-field action at all during camp or whether he'll be relegated to mental reps.

Hooker recently told Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel that he's "progressing really well."

"I'm really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better," Hooker said Saturday.

Related Links

Tearing the ACL on Nov. 19, Hooker couldn't participate in Detroit's offseason program but did begin throwing on air last month.

A candidate to be placed on the league's non-football injury list to open training camp, Hooker likely won't be a factor for the Lions in 2023, but if he can get cleared for any action at some point during camp, he'd get valuable reps that could aid his development.

"I love the Detroit staff," Hooker said. "They're very supportive. Always teaching and hungry to get better. There's a competitive aspect from every coach that we have. It's always a competition on the field. Offense, defense, it's always going to be some chatter going back and forth, and I love that. I want be a part of something that's going to continue to progress to get better, and that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to win ballgames."

A potential first-round pick, Hooker slid to the third round following the injury, where the Lions scooped him up. At worst, the former Volunteer should be a backup with upside behind Jared Goff. At best, Hooker shows dynamic starting capability that allows Detroit to have a low-cost passer at a high-cost position for a few years. We're not close to that part of the discussion yet.

For now, Hooker continues to rehab. And the coaching staff has liked what they've seen.

"If he didn't have a great work ethic], he wouldn't be here. He's a smart player, puts the time in. ... The most important thing is him getting strong and healthy," quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell recently told [The Detroit News. "But I'm really pleased with him. As far as the meetings are concerned, we throw a bunch of questions at those rookies and try to put them in a tough spot. And he always does a very good job, and it's very clear that he's putting the time in."

As Detroit did with Jameson Williams last season, expect the Lions to play it safe with Hooker. 2023 is about Goff, and the Lions brought back Nate Sudfeld to play backup. There are zero expectations Hooker will see the field this season. As such, any work he can get under his belt during camp would be a bonus and indicate his rehab is going swimmingly.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt didn't sign with Steelers in 2021 in part due to brother T.J.'s contract situation

The Steelers have employed several sets of brothers in recent seasons, and back in 2021, Pittsburgh almost united the entire Watt clan in Pittsburgh.

news

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown still keeps notebook of 16 WRs drafted before him: 'It's something I'll never forget'

During an episode of last preseason's "Hard Knocks," Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown listed the 16 WRs taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft from memory. Despite making his first Pro Bowl, St. Brown still refuses to let go of those names.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocates for early usage of QB Anthony Richardson: 'He has to play to get better'

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocated for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to take the field early in 2023, pointing out he has to play to get better.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has provided plenty of trash talk between the teams this offseason, and Cincinnati's star QB Joe Burrow says it'll all be settled in a regular-season matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

news

Jaguars sign ex-USFL TE Josh Pederson, HC Doug's son

Tight end Josh Pederson, who most recently played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his father, head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Monday.

news

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

The Carolina Panthers will honor two franchise legends during the 2023 season. The team announced on Monday that defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad will join the Hall of Honor.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

After missing offseason workouts, Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) said he's on track to participate when Chicago kicks off camp on July 26.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp. Stroud said Sunday that he's pleased with the process but not satisfied yet.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More