'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener

DeMeco Ryans went on to announce on Inside Training Camp Live that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will be starting in Thursday night's preseason opener versus the Patriots.

It may be a clue into the ongoing QB competition between 2023's No. 2 overall pick and veteran Davis Mills, but whoever gets the job will have a young receiving corps that is gaining wisdom from veteran Robert Woods, according to the Texans head coach.

"Robert has been a great addition," Ryans told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Jane Slater. "He's been very consistent each and every day into his approach, and it's great for young guys to see how a true pro approaches the game, approaches his craft each and every day. Rob has been excellent in that regard.

"We have a couple of young guys that have been playing well. Nico Collins, he makes a lot of big plays for us out here. And also Tank Dell. Tank Dell has been open a lot, so it's fun to see."

Ryans says the most consistent pass catcher thus far in camp for the QBs has been another free-agent signee this offseason, tight end Dalton Schultz.

"Dalton has been very consistent," he said. "I say he's the quarterback's best friend right now, you watch our offense and you know Dalton will give them a completion. Great hands, great preparation; I love the way he works each and every day. So happy to really add him on our team and he's been really a great addition for us. You got young quarterbacks and who can you count on? You can count on Dalton."

Pelissero reports that the Texans offense, which is being run by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowick, will go through running back Dameon Pierce in 2023. Pierce, who led the Texans in scrimmage yards (939 rushing, 165 receiving) as a rookie last season, is looking slimmer at Texans camp and he's gotten his body in better condition for such a role, according to Pelissero.

As for the Texans' new-look defense, which is a big part of Ryans' undertaking in Houston, the Texans will also be relying on veteran newcomers to help shape the young starters.