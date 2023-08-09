'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

The NFL's all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns isn't concerned with the new kickoff rules.

Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Wednesday, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson said he won't be changing his mindset as one of the league's most exciting returners in 2023.

"Honestly, we had this talk as a team, really, and they know I'm going to bring it out," Patterson told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and Charles Davis. "No matter where the ball is kicked at, coach is giving me the green light no ifs ands or buts. That's what I bring back there. I'm trying to do whatever I can to help my team gain that momentum on offense."

Even if it's nine yards deep into the end zone?

"It's coming out," Patterson proclaimed. "So, make sure your kicker know how to kick it through the end zone."

In May the NFL approved a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs, with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line. The rule change will be for one year only, with the league citing "player safety" as a reason for its proposal.

Patterson set the NFL record for kickoff return TDs (nine) with a 103-yard score last season.

Atlanta has utilized Patterson in every which way it can since his arrival in 2021, and the do-it-all playmaker loves how head coach Arthur Smith has applied his skill set.