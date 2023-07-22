DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

The four-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chiefs, racking up 65 sacks and 12 forced fumbles.

Jones enjoyed his finest season to date in 2022 while helping Kansas City to a second Super Bowl in four years. He tied his career high with 15.5 sacks and set a career best with 44 tackles, earning himself first-team All-Pro recognition and a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Although he's set to earn $19.5 million in base salary in 2023, per Over the Cap, he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and is currently slated to become a free agent following the season.

Thus, Jones is staying away for now.

How long the Chiefs will be without their D-lineman during training camp remains to be seen. General manager Brett Veach noted he "felt good" about contract negotiations back in June a few days after Jones did not report to mandatory minicamp.