DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

Published: Jul 22, 2023 at 05:19 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Chiefs were without one of the star defensive linemen as veterans reported on Saturday to begin Kansas City's title defense.

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a new contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day that he is absent, Rapoport added.

Jones' desire for an extension in the final year of his contract and whether or not he would show for the beginning of training camp was a story for much of the offseason.

The four-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chiefs, racking up 65 sacks and 12 forced fumbles.

Jones enjoyed his finest season to date in 2022 while helping Kansas City to a second Super Bowl in four years. He tied his career high with 15.5 sacks and set a career best with 44 tackles, earning himself first-team All-Pro recognition and a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Although he's set to earn $19.5 million in base salary in 2023, per Over the Cap, he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and is currently slated to become a free agent following the season.

Thus, Jones is staying away for now.

How long the Chiefs will be without their D-lineman during training camp remains to be seen. General manager Brett Veach noted he "felt good" about contract negotiations back in June a few days after Jones did not report to mandatory minicamp.

Those negotiations will likely take on more urgency for both sides now that Chiefs training camp is officially underway with Jones nowhere to be seen.

