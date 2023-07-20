Around the NFL

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco 'absolutely' will be 100% for Week 1, aims for 1,000-yard season

Published: Jul 20, 2023 at 01:41 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco continues to sport a yellow noncontact jersey, but he has been able to participate in portions of early practices to start training camp this week.

Pacheco missed offseason workouts after undergoing hand and labrum surgeries this offseason, and there have been some questions about when the starting back would ramp up his work during camp and whether he'd be ready for Week 1.

Asked directly Thursday whether he'll be 100% for the NFL regular-season opener against the Lions, Pacheco responded: "Absolutely."

"I'm feeling great right now," Pacheco added. "It's just, you know, it's a process. It takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust myself."

The Chiefs' Energizer Bunny sustained injuries in the AFC Championship Game but still led K.C. in rushing with 76 yards on 15 carries and one TD in the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year's training camp standout, Pacheco came on like a freight train down the stretch of his rookie campaign. He led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards on 170 carries in the regular season and added five touchdowns. The young back added another 197 yards on 37 carries and a TD in the postseason.

Pacheco aims to be even better in Year 2.

"The details. Detailing my notes more, just finding little things to get better at," he said when asked on Thursday what he's working on this offseason. "For me, I want to run for a thousand yards. That's the goal, obviously, but it starts here today, practice day by day."

Assuming he's indeed healthy for Week 1, Pacheco profiles as the Chiefs' lead back who should take most of the totes in a pass-first offense. The re-signing of Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire's return from injury likely means Pacheco won't play a big role in the passing game (13 catches for 130 yards), but that's an area, along with improved pass protection, he could improve his game in 2023.

