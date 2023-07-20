Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco 'absolutely' will be 100% for Week 1, aims for 1,000-yard season

The Chiefs' Energizer Bunny sustained injuries in the AFC Championship Game but still led K.C. in rushing with 76 yards on 15 carries and one TD in the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year's training camp standout, Pacheco came on like a freight train down the stretch of his rookie campaign. He led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards on 170 carries in the regular season and added five touchdowns. The young back added another 197 yards on 37 carries and a TD in the postseason.

Pacheco aims to be even better in Year 2.

"The details. Detailing my notes more, just finding little things to get better at," he said when asked on Thursday what he's working on this offseason. "For me, I want to run for a thousand yards. That's the goal, obviously, but it starts here today, practice day by day."