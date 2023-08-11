NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

Around the NFL

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • WR/PR Kalif Raymond has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid punt returners in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • RB Damien Williams is signing with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Williams' agent Ian Greengross.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DL Breeland Speaks, the team announced. Speaks, 27, led the USFL in sacks (9.0) with the Michigan Panthers in 2023.

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday.
Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
With Josh Jacobs still absent, Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face Jimmy Garoppolo's former team in 2023's preseason opener, presenting an opportunity for the QB to reflect on his time in San Francisco.  
Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says rookie wide receiver Tank Dell could be a "explosive playmaker" for the team heading into the 2023 season.
2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

Though the Texans got the "W" in their preseason opener against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was hit early and often during his first NFL action and never got into a rhythm. 
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday. 
Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

Following a scuffle during Wednesday's Packers-Bengals scrimmage, Cincy DT D.J. Reader said he had no idea who two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins was. 
Aaron Donald, Rams have 'something to prove' in 2023: 'It's a brand new year'

Thanks to a massively disappointing 2022 campaign and a quiet offseason, Aaron Donald and the Rams are flying completely under the radar in 2023.