NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR/PR Kalif Raymond has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid punt returners in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams left the practice field Friday with what appears to be a right leg injury, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Adams was looked at after taking a big hit during the team's scrimmage with San Francisco, per Bonsignore.
SIGNINGS
- RB Damien Williams is signing with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Williams' agent Ian Greengross.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jaylon Smith has signed with New Orleans, head coach Dennis Allen announced on Friday.
INJURIES
- CB Anthony Averett placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DL Breeland Speaks, the team announced. Speaks, 27, led the USFL in sacks (9.0) with the Michigan Panthers in 2023.