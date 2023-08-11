Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

Smith, 28, will try to extend a career that once looked to be in serious danger following a significant knee injury on his final college play at Notre Dame. Despite that, Smith was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and later signed a long-term extension with the team before he was released in 2021.

Last season with the Giants, Smith spent time on the practice squad but ended up starting 11 regular-season games, making 88 tackles (three for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery. In 87 career games with the Cowboys, Giants and Packers, Smith has totaled 624 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Previously, the Saints brought in free-agent LB Anthony Barr, who left town without a deal following his visit. Smith had previously visited the Raiders this offseason.