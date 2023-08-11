Around the NFL

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

Published: Aug 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Jaylon Smith is headed to the NFC South.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced the signing of the veteran linebacker on Friday.

Related Links

Smith, 28, will try to extend a career that once looked to be in serious danger following a significant knee injury on his final college play at Notre Dame. Despite that, Smith was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and later signed a long-term extension with the team before he was released in 2021.

Last season with the Giants, Smith spent time on the practice squad but ended up starting 11 regular-season games, making 88 tackles (three for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery. In 87 career games with the Cowboys, Giants and Packers, Smith has totaled 624 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Previously, the Saints brought in free-agent LB Anthony Barr, who left town without a deal following his visit. Smith had previously visited the Raiders this offseason.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen suggested earlier in the week that the depth chart at linebacker appeared a bit thin, with starter Demario Davis nursing a calf injury. Prior to signing Smith, the Saints were suddenly looking at 2022 fifth-round pick D’Marco Jackson atop the depth chart at off-ball linebacker with Davis out.

Related Content

news

Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
news

With Josh Jacobs still absent, Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face Jimmy Garoppolo's former team in 2023's preseason opener, presenting an opportunity for the QB to reflect on his time in San Francisco.  
news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says rookie wide receiver Tank Dell could be a "explosive playmaker" for the team heading into the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

Though the Texans got the "W" in their preseason opener against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was hit early and often during his first NFL action and never got into a rhythm. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday. 
news

Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

Following a scuffle during Wednesday's Packers-Bengals scrimmage, Cincy DT D.J. Reader said he had no idea who two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins was. 
news

Aaron Donald, Rams have 'something to prove' in 2023: 'It's a brand new year'

Thanks to a massively disappointing 2022 campaign and a quiet offseason, Aaron Donald and the Rams are flying completely under the radar in 2023.