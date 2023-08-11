With Josh Jacobs still absent, Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams

Since then, Williams has made two stops with NFC teams, spending 2021 with Chicago and 2022 with Atlanta. He saw just 42 carries combined in those two seasons but has managed to find a job at 31 years old with the Raiders, who are looking for experienced help at running back while Jacobs remains away due to a contract dispute.

Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs after the Alabama product posted a career year in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing (1,653 yards) and tying a career-high mark with 12 rushing scores. Jacobs almost singlehandedly kept the Raiders' offense afloat last season, but with the value of running backs continuing to drop on the open market, Las Vegas declined to sign Jacobs to a long-term deal, instead securing team control of him for 2023 with the tag.

Jacobs has not signed the tag and remained away from the team throughout the offseason, and Williams' signing suggests the Raiders aren't close to bridging the existing gap with Jacobs. ﻿Zamir White﻿, ﻿Ameer Abdullah﻿ and ﻿Brandon Bolden﻿ are among those on the roster at the moment, and the addition of Williams gives the Raiders another option to consider in Jacobs' absence.