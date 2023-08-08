NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023': Five things the voters got wrong

2) Quarterback questions

Fourteen signal-callers are strewn across this year's Top 100, from Mahomes to Trevor Lawrence (No. 96); only wide receivers (of which there are 16) saw more love. While the top five is pretty indisputable -- with QB5 Justin Herbert (No. 32) in purgatory between superstar and Pro Bowler -- from there on out, it gets tricky. Are we comfortable with Kirko Chainz (No. 42) as the sixth-best QB in the NFL in 2023 over the likes of Aaron Rodgers (No. 51), who dropped an obscene 48 slots amid a protracted parting of ways in Green Bay but is currently looking rejuvenated in Florham Park? Kirk Cousins benefits from throwing to the No. 2 player in football, while Rodgers didn't even have a WR in the Top 200 at his disposal last season. What should we make of Lamar Jackson's (No. 72) lag behind the lead-footed Jared Goff (No. 66)? Sure, Lamar's crashed out of the last two seasons due to injuries, but he just inked an at-the-time-record deal and is undoubtedly a more reliable game-changer than Goff when healthy. The greatest outcry has been over Lawrence's placement, behind an oft-unavailable Tua Tagovailoa (No. 82) and one-dimensional Justin Fields (No. 86). The Jags QB benefits from a strong finish -- in Jacksonville's season and wild-card game -- but suffers from the low-exposure Duval of it all. He won't land this far down again in this decade.