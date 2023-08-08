Around the NFL

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 08:03 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"No, not at all," Shanahan told reporters, via team transcript, Monday when asked if it was stressful for him. "Because I don't know if Bosa has ever done a training camp and he has done pretty good. It's a little different when you're a defensive lineman. Everybody wants people here and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn't affect the team as much from a defensive end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I've ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they're going to get it right, both sides, and I'm excited for when I do see him."

No stress at all? One would think that's a wee bit of an overstatement, but perhaps not. Bosa is known for his dogged work in the gym and is presumably staying in shape and at the ready as the business side of the game plays out. Nonetheless, it's undeniable that Shanahan and the Niners want the reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year back in the facility.

Still, Shanahan is sticking to coaching the players he has at practice and staying out of the negotiations.

Shanahan said he has "definitely not" approached general manager John Lynch for an update on the contract proceedings.

"Easily," Shanahan said when asked how he manages to stay removed from the situation. "Just stay out of it. There's not much to ask."

Related Links

Bosa is likely asking for a lot.

Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Bosa, 25, is due $17.86 million in 2023.

He's likely to land a market-shifting deal whenever it comes to fruition.

Currently, Steelers edge T.J. Watt﻿'s $28 million annual average is tops among pass rushers, with Nick's older brother, Chargers defensive end Joey, just behind at $27 million. Interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald sits atop them all at $31.66 per year. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is also holding out and is expected to land a massive new contract, as well.

A Pro Bowler three times with the only exception coming in an injury shortened 2020 campaign, Bosa is coming off perhaps his best year yet. He was an All-Pro with a career-best and league-high 18.5 sacks to go with 48 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss and 51 tackles.

Getting Bosa signed and back on the practice field is of optimum importance for the 49ers, but at this point in August, his head coach isn't stressing the situation.

Related Content

news

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has already made a career out of doing whatever is asked of him. Baltimore is doubling back to the veteran with a new request in 2023: learn how to fit in on the offensive line. 
news

Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.
news

Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

The Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday amid accuracy struggles during camp. The only kicker currently on Dallas' roster is USFL product Brandon Aubrey.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as head coach in preseason game vs. Bears

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams would handle the head coaching duties for Tennessee's preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday.
news

C.J. Stroud to start at QB in Texans' preseason opener vs. Patriots

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will start in the Texans' preseason opener at New England, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater on Inside Training Camp Live.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

Patriots linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ spent the early part of training camp working only in individual drills. Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More