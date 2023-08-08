Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action.
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"No, not at all," Shanahan told reporters, via team transcript, Monday when asked if it was stressful for him. "Because I don't know if Bosa has ever done a training camp and he has done pretty good. It's a little different when you're a defensive lineman. Everybody wants people here and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn't affect the team as much from a defensive end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I've ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they're going to get it right, both sides, and I'm excited for when I do see him."
No stress at all? One would think that's a wee bit of an overstatement, but perhaps not. Bosa is known for his dogged work in the gym and is presumably staying in shape and at the ready as the business side of the game plays out. Nonetheless, it's undeniable that Shanahan and the Niners want the reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year back in the facility.
Still, Shanahan is sticking to coaching the players he has at practice and staying out of the negotiations.
Shanahan said he has "definitely not" approached general manager John Lynch for an update on the contract proceedings.
"Easily," Shanahan said when asked how he manages to stay removed from the situation. "Just stay out of it. There's not much to ask."
Bosa is likely asking for a lot.
Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Bosa, 25, is due $17.86 million in 2023.
He's likely to land a market-shifting deal whenever it comes to fruition.
Currently, Steelers edge T.J. Watt's $28 million annual average is tops among pass rushers, with Nick's older brother, Chargers defensive end Joey, just behind at $27 million. Interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald sits atop them all at $31.66 per year. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is also holding out and is expected to land a massive new contract, as well.
A Pro Bowler three times with the only exception coming in an injury shortened 2020 campaign, Bosa is coming off perhaps his best year yet. He was an All-Pro with a career-best and league-high 18.5 sacks to go with 48 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss and 51 tackles.
Getting Bosa signed and back on the practice field is of optimum importance for the 49ers, but at this point in August, his head coach isn't stressing the situation.