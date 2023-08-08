Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

"No, not at all," Shanahan told reporters, via team transcript, Monday when asked if it was stressful for him. "Because I don't know if Bosa has ever done a training camp and he has done pretty good. It's a little different when you're a defensive lineman. Everybody wants people here and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn't affect the team as much from a defensive end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I've ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they're going to get it right, both sides, and I'm excited for when I do see him."