Ravens signing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

Baltimore becomes the fifth team for which the former first-overall pick has played in his nine-year career. Clowney isn't going far, staying in the AFC North after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland.

The 30-year-old produced a positive return for the Browns in his first season with the team, recording nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. His second year with the Browns, however, did not go nearly as well, with Clowney finishing with just two sacks in 12 games played before his critical comments regarding the team's defensive staff led to him finishing the season inactive and being released in March.