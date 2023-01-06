Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Cleveland Browns.

"Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back," Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday. "But there's still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen."

Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

"I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

In 12 games heading into Week 18, Clowney has generated two sacks this season after netting nine in his first season with the Browns. He's generated 19 QB pressures and a 7 percent pressure rate this season, per Next Gen Stats.

Clowney openly took issue with his usage by the current defensive coaching staff, noting it's a matter he will discuss with general manager Andrew Berry in his exit meeting after the season.

"(They've) got their own guys, and I ain't one of them," Clowney said, "so it's time for me to get my exit slip."

Clowney got a head start Friday, as he was sent home by coach Kevin Stefanski and won't practice, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.