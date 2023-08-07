John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Jake Ellenbogen first reported the news.
After four seasons with the Rams, Johnson spent the last two years in Cleveland, where he'd signed a three-year deal that would pay him an average of $11 million per season. He didn't see the end of the contract, though, being released in a cost-cutting measure in 2023.
Johnson's viability remains to be determined. The safety never quite lived up to the expectations that came with a $33.75 million deal in Cleveland, but he was also far from the only defensive back who struggled in a defense coordinated by Joe Woods. Be it communication, lack of preparation or another factor, the Browns blew enough coverages over two seasons to necessitate a change on staff in 2023, and Johnson -- who finished with 162 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his 32 games played with the Browns -- wasn't the worst culprit.
At 27, he's still plenty young enough to enjoy a resurgence. He's been available to play often in the last two years and is returning to a place where he thrived.
He'll arrive in L.A. as a seasoned veteran on a team in flux, which just might be the exact opportunity he needed.