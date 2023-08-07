John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

After four seasons with the Rams, Johnson spent the last two years in Cleveland, where he'd signed a three-year deal that would pay him an average of $11 million per season. He didn't see the end of the contract, though, being released in a cost-cutting measure in 2023.

Johnson's viability remains to be determined. The safety never quite lived up to the expectations that came with a $33.75 million deal in Cleveland, but he was also far from the only defensive back who struggled in a defense coordinated by Joe Woods. Be it communication, lack of preparation or another factor, the Browns blew enough coverages over two seasons to necessitate a change on staff in 2023, and Johnson -- who finished with 162 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his 32 games played with the Browns -- wasn't the worst culprit.

At 27, he's still plenty young enough to enjoy a resurgence. He's been available to play often in the last two years and is returning to a place where he thrived.