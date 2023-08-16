Fantasy football 2023: DO's and DON'Ts for your drafts

... commit to a specific roster build pre-draft. Perhaps the most crucial tip in this entire article: be adaptable. Do not Sharpie "RB-WR-WR-QB" on your palm and then go on tilt when your plan falls apart in Round 3. If you want to take a tight end early, but miss out on all the elite options, be ready to pivot! All the advice you've read -- here and elsewhere -- is meant as a flexible framework. Be fluid, first and foremost.

... be panicked by RB committees. Twenty years ago (in 2003), 13 running backs finished the season with 300+ carries. Those times are gone. Last year, three guys did it (Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb) and that's above the norm. Running back by committee is the way of the modern NFL, and we have to evolve with it. Combine this with the top-tier offenses tip above and take shots on backfields like Baltimore, Buffalo, Detroit and Miami.

... wait on selecting a wide receiver until the studs are gone. Unlike running backs, it is nearly impossible to find startable wide receivers late in drafts or on the waiver wire. If you want studs (and you should), you almost always need to pay the price. I typically like to walk away with one of the top 20 guys (a tier that ends around Keenan Allen) and at least two over the first seven rounds (staying flexible in the process, of course). Don't get stuck starting Mike Evans and George Pickens. You'll regret it.

... draft an I guess tight end. As Adam Rank was quick to point out in his tight end tiers, Travis Kelce is in his own stratosphere, and then Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle are the rest of the for-sure studs. After that, it's kind of a crapshoot (and this is coming from a diehard Kyle Pitts truther). If you can't snag one of those four, do not become the doofus who says, "The rest of my starting lineup is filled, I guess I'll take Pat Freiermuth at tight end?" Be patient and try to nail value on someone you like.