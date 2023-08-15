Seven safest players to pick in 2023 fantasy football drafts

ADP: Rounds 6-7





New fantasy season, same ol' disrespect for Tyler Lockett. Every year, Lockett outperforms his draft cost, and every year, fantasy managers act like it didn't happen the year before. These are Lockett's fantasy finishes over the last five seasons:





2022: WR13

2021: WR16

2020: WR8

2019: WR13

2018: WR16





It truly is a mystery why he is being drafted as the 29th wide receiver off the board on average. It is fair to acknowledge that Lockett might not have the highest upside, considering his age (he'll turn 31 in September) and the added competition for targets from first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he is at least a very safe bet to finish as a top-20 WR in 2023.