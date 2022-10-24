Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Thumb 'felt great' in return victory over Lions

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dak Prescott's return from the thumb injury that knocked the Dallas starting quarterback out for five weeks wasn't an offensive explosion. Still, the Cowboys signal-caller passed the first test in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

"It felt great," Prescott said of his thumb via the team's official website. "I felt comfortable with everything. The thumb didn't bother me. It wasn't a thought in my head. I felt like -- after a few throws -- I was back into it."

Prescott's first throw was a tad high on a rollout that Noah Brown couldn't corral. There were a few passes like that off the mark, but Dak also threaded the needle several times, including a nice ball to Dalton Schultz and a dime to CeeDee Lamb for a chunk gain.

Prescott finished with 207 yards on 19-of-25 passing with a late touchdown to add icing to his return. The Cowboys didn't need the QB to throw the pigskin all over the park. The defense was once again dominant, and the run game churned out yards in the second half.

Perhaps we could have hoped for a few more explosive plays against a Lions defense that entered the week as the worst in the NFL by far, but the Cowboys will take having their starter back on the field and getting his feet wet in a win.

"A win's a win," Prescott said. "I really don't care how it gets done, a win's a win. I thought it was going to be pretty cool to leave this game without a touchdown, honestly. That's kind of where my head is right now. I know how talented this team is. I know what we can be. It's not about me. It's about all of us, and I'm just trying to make sure I play my part and make sure I put this team in the right situation each and every play."

Prescott made some stellar throws, completing 4 of 7 attempts on tight-window throws (less than one yard of separation), per Next Gen Stats, the most in a game for the Cowboys this season. That's the difference Dak can make for the Dallas offense -- finding plays when receivers don't obviously win.

"I thought Dak performed better as the game went on," coach Mike McCarthy said. "It's his first time he's been out there in quite some time. Start with the command of the huddle, the whole operation, I thought he was really on point there. He handled the adjustments that were going during the course of the game. Those are the big things that don't show up in the stat column."

Related Content

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says RB Breece Hall suffered potential ACL injury vs. Broncos

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the initial diagnosis on running back Breece Hall's knee injury "not good." Saleh added the belief is Hall's injury is to his ACL.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson suffered dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Todd Bowles following Buccaneers' loss to Panthers: 'It's about as dark as it's going to be right now'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles lamented Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, and hopes this low point will be one that wakes up a skidding team that has dropped four of its past five games.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.

news

Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy among WRs generating trade interest

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that several big-name receivers have been the subject of trade calls.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) active vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs

After being traded on Thursday, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) won't play vs. Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after re-tweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE