Fantasy football 2023: Nine breakout candidates to target in drafts

Yes, rookies can be breakouts too -- it's just a very early breakout. And yes, I also believe in Bijan Robinson, but he felt a little too obvious for this article. While Robinson sits squarely in the first-round conversation (as he should), Gibbs is falling to the third or fourth round of fantasy drafts. Time to fix that. Gibbs is an elite-level receiving threat with electric big-play ability -- NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Alvin Kamara -- and a blue-chip draft pedigree (12th overall pick by the Lions). He's the perfect lightning to David Montgomery's thunder in Detroit but is the far more valuable asset as the PPR stud. Try this on for size: In the last two decades, just three backs have had a college season with 150+ carries and 40+ catches before earning a top 12 NFL draft selection. Gibbs is one. The others are Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Yes, please! Every few seasons, we end up with multiple rookies as RB1s -- add 2023 to the list.