Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

"Just been working on some of my weaknesses, trying to be stronger at the catch, just being stronger after contact," Olave said. "And trying to work on my (yards after catch). I'm just trying to come down with every target thrown my way. I feel like last year, I kind of struggled with that and I just want to keep getting better every year."

Olave's rookie campaign showed promise. With Derek Carr entering the picture in place of Andy Dalton, he could blossom into a top-shelf playmaker. Olave generated a league-high 14.2 air yards per catch, according to Next Gen Stats (min. 100 targets). With Carr's deep-ball acumen, Olave should receive plenty of shots to hit home runs in 2023.

Of course, getting a healthy Thomas back would open things up even more for Olave and speedster Rashid Shaheed, but the second-year receiver knows that regardless of the former Offensive Player of the Year's status, he needs to be ready to produce.

"That's something I can't really control," Olave said of the possible return of Thomas. "I know Mike is doing his best to be out there, he wants to be out there. But I'm trying to be the best at what I do, so I'm looking at that right now, whether Mike is out there or not. When Mike is out there he's one of the best, too, so I feel like that can add a lot to the team."

On paper, the Saints offense has taken a step forward. Still, given how offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael called games last season -- struggling to get his playmakers the ball in space -- the jury remains out on whether it will coalesce into an explosive force.