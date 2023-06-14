Around the NFL

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Reports of Michael Thomas' return have been positive this offseason after the wideout missed most of the past three seasons. But even if the former All-Pro receiver can't return to his record-setting ways, the New Orleans Saints still boast a field-tilting force in Chris Olave.

"I want to be the best," Olave said on Tuesday, via the team's official website. "That's always been my mindset, I just want to be the best. I try to do that every day, stay consistent with my work and do everything I can to be at my best. That's my goal."

Olave shined as a rookie, hauling in 72 of 119 targets for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. The Ohio State product proved the route-running acumen to spin corners in circles, finding open grass with ease. That's the type of trait that portends a long, productive career.

But the Saints wideout continues to strive for a Year 2 leap.

Related Links

"Just been working on some of my weaknesses, trying to be stronger at the catch, just being stronger after contact," Olave said. "And trying to work on my (yards after catch). I'm just trying to come down with every target thrown my way. I feel like last year, I kind of struggled with that and I just want to keep getting better every year."

Olave's rookie campaign showed promise. With Derek Carr entering the picture in place of Andy Dalton, he could blossom into a top-shelf playmaker. Olave generated a league-high 14.2 air yards per catch, according to Next Gen Stats (min. 100 targets). With Carr's deep-ball acumen, Olave should receive plenty of shots to hit home runs in 2023.

Of course, getting a healthy Thomas back would open things up even more for Olave and speedster Rashid Shaheed, but the second-year receiver knows that regardless of the former Offensive Player of the Year's status, he needs to be ready to produce.

"That's something I can't really control," Olave said of the possible return of Thomas. "I know Mike is doing his best to be out there, he wants to be out there. But I'm trying to be the best at what I do, so I'm looking at that right now, whether Mike is out there or not. When Mike is out there he's one of the best, too, so I feel like that can add a lot to the team."

On paper, the Saints offense has taken a step forward. Still, given how offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael called games last season -- struggling to get his playmakers the ball in space -- the jury remains out on whether it will coalesce into an explosive force.

One thing that isn't up for debate, however: Chris Olave is a baller.

Related Content

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson recounts a 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations and how it's fueling his excitement as he continues to rehab an injured knee.

news

Bears' Justin Jones blasts 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don't even know football'

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was asked Tuesday about facing the Green Bay Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. The DT, who joined the Bears in 2022 after four years with the Chargers, took the question and ran with it.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year in Kansas City, his worst yet as a pro, but he doesn't look back on 2022 as a reason to stay down.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett practicing less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles lauded Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett's fortitude as he attended Tuesday's minicamp practice.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

Danielle Hunter's future in Minnesota is in jeopardy, and he could become the latest Vikings veteran to pack his bags for a new destination. It's not guaranteed, though, at least not in the eyes of coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More