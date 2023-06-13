Around the NFL

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Published: Jun 12, 2023 at 09:16 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Though he was in Nevada at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan somehow managed to hit Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Speaking recently at the summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

"You see a little, you see a lot, and you see a lot, you see a little," Jordan said. "If you're so focused on 'what's next, oh where's his hand,' if it's 'where does he like to throw these hands,' you're so worried about all these other factors you're slowing yourself down thinking.

"In this game, everybody knows a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision. And a fast, right decision, you're a winner. And a slow, right decision, get your ass on the bench. Because there's somebody out here who's going to be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions, we love 'em, call 'em 'Kirk Cousins.'"

Related Links

Tossing in the reference just as casually as he would toss aside an overmatched offensive lineman, Jordan elicited a round of laughs from his burly brethren.

Cousins, whose resume boasts four Pro Bowls and impressive individual statistics, has often been lamented for his caution in the crunch and for checking down over stepping up -- or so the narrative goes. Jordan clearly agrees. And disagrees it would seem with the notion of playing it safe or playing it slow rather than going full speed and banking on the successes outweighing the failures.

While it remains to be seen if making a Kirk Cousins catches on, the always loquacious Jordan didn't confine his cracks to the QB, as he also took some shots at offensive linemen as a whole.

"I stopped watching the offensive line individual tapes years ago," Jordan said. "Stopped. I watch my tape. I don't care anymore. If my technique is crispy, if the grill is hot, we gon' barbeque. People are like 'Oh, that offensive lineman got you,' I don't know his name, good for him. I'm looking at me; if I'm not right then I'm not gon' to get right.

"In the NFL there's elite talent everywhere, so why do I care about their names? I can whoop whoever's at Tampa Bay 25 times, but you've got Tom Brady there throwing it at 2.2 [seconds], you rarely get there. You can beat the hell out of whatever offensive lineman, tackle, that's over at the Ravens, you got Lamar [Jackson] handling business. I missed him twice, he ducked under, and my s--- was, I hit the turf, felt like I played myself. I got up and tried to chase after him like I was gon' get there, you're not. But at the end of the day, offensive linemen are just like that. They're just road blocks. They get hella money and I'm still not sure why."

With eight Pro Bowls and 115.5 sacks in his career, Jordan has most certainly walked the walk in his 12 years in New Orleans and he's proven once more he's not shy about talking the talk.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

news

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.

news

Budda Baker reports for Cardinals' mandatory minicamp amid trade request

Budda Baker's trade request isn't keeping him from showing up for work. The safety is present at the Arizona Cardinals' facility ahead of mandatory minicamp.

news

Buccaneers to wear classic 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms in Week 6 game vs. Lions

Bucco Bruce and the Creamsicles are back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their beloved original uniforms in a Week 6 showdown with the Detroit Lions.

news

Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Week 4 game vs. Steelers

J.J. Watt is headed back to Houston, where the Texans will enshrine No. 99 in their Ring of Honor. The Texans announced Monday that Watt will officially be inducted into the Ring of Honor during their game against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1.

news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looks to 'play free' in 2023, earn another contract in Green Bay

Like much of the Green Bay Packers offense, AJ Dillon had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. The running back recently discussed his inconsistent play ahead of a contract year in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More