Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

"In the NFL there's elite talent everywhere, so why do I care about their names? I can whoop whoever's at Tampa Bay 25 times, but you've got Tom Brady there throwing it at 2.2 [seconds], you rarely get there. You can beat the hell out of whatever offensive lineman, tackle, that's over at the Ravens, you got Lamar [Jackson] handling business. I missed him twice, he ducked under, and my s--- was, I hit the turf, felt like I played myself. I got up and tried to chase after him like I was gon' get there, you're not. But at the end of the day, offensive linemen are just like that. They're just road blocks. They get hella money and I'm still not sure why."