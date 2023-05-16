Cameron Jordan hopes to sign one more deal with Saints before retiring

Debating Jordan's role in what will be his age-34 season is a waste of time at this point in his career. He's made a living pursuing quarterbacks and opposing ball-carriers, and that won't change in however many seasons he has left. But he also knows time is running out on his career, a reality he might even welcome.

When asked what he enjoys about the Saints' annual charity golf outing, where he was speaking to the press, Jordan explained he likes seeing "a lot of old time players, a lot of O.G.s of the game," adding he "can't wait to be one one day."

In fact, he's already welcoming appreciation for what he's achieved in his career, even if it's not yet finished.

"I can be active -- active Hall of Fame me, don't give me my flowers once I'm gone," Jordan said with a smile during an interview with Saints reporter Erin Summers. "Give me my flowers now. Give me my bouquet!

"With that being said, it doesn't matter to me whether it's today, tomorrow, a few years from now. I'm in the mindset of where I love what I've created behind me and I love what I'm headed toward. I enjoy being a part of the D-line, I enjoy being a part of the Saints in every aspect and every facet. So as long as they have me, I'm here."

It's likely Jordan's next deal will not be lengthy. It sounds, though, as if that's just fine with him. He's not yet ready to retire, but knows he's undoubtedly somewhere on the back nine of his career.

In today's age of player movement, it's become increasingly rare to see franchise legends retire with the same team that drafted them. Jordan, however, seems to be in line to achieve just that with the Saints, provided they can work out a deal and ensure he won't fade into the background.

"I had a talk with myself maybe a year or two ago, and I don't have the ability to do a not-playing role," Jordan said.