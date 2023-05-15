Saints GM Mickey Loomis believes Michael Thomas can still be 100-catch receiver

Back then, Thomas was squarely in his prime at 26 years old. He turned 30 this past March and after missing 40 games between the 2020 and 2022 seasons, it's fair to wonder whether he'll ever play a full season again.

Everything is going according to plan regarding his current health status, Loomis said, which gives the Saints reason to hope brighter days are ahead. But after spending the latter portion of his 20s on the sideline, constantly hampered by a number of injuries, there's no telling whether Thomas will live up to expectation going forward.

That's not to say Thomas hasn't been making every effort toward returning. But a combination of bad luck and questionable decision-making (e.g., delaying surgery by first attempting to rehab ankle and toe issues) has kept him off the field in recent seasons.

Loomis believes all of that is now behind Thomas, whose dedication he's never had reason to question.

"He's worked so hard (at getting healthy) over the last two to three years, and while the results haven't been good as we all hoped, it's not because of a lack of effort or desire by him, that's for sure," Loomis said.

For a while, it seemed as if Thomas' time in New Orleans was nearing an underwhelming end. The Saints retained Thomas on a one-year, incentive-laden deal in March, preserving his chance to make a comeback most everyone expected to see years ago.