Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

Published: May 14, 2023 at 04:30 PM
After signing a three-year deal with the Saints, tight end Foster Moreau is a step closer to getting back to the football field.

Moreau, 26, revealed he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March, and announced he'd be stepping away from football to focus on treatment. Fast forward to mid-May, and Moreau is trending in the right direction.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen said this weekend that there's "absolutely" a chance Moreau could participate in OTAs in two weeks.

"I think we knew that he was going to be cleared to participate and we felt like we were a destination that he was certainly interested in. But it's never done until it's done," Allen said, via ESPN. "And so soon as the draft was over we had some communication. I will say that we knew where we were looking and it was just a matter of trying to get something done."

Adding a tight end was a need for New Orleans after trading Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos during the draft in April. Trautman is reunited with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in Denver.

With Moreau's addition to the Saints, he joins his former Raider teammate Derek Carr. Moreau will now pair with Juwan Johnson in the tight end room for New Orleans after having 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders in 2022.

