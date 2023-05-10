Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Foster Moreau has experienced an offseason unlike any other. On Wednesday, he had good news to celebrate.
Moreau is signing a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moreau's contract is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
Moreau's journey from the Raiders to the Saints began as a very typical process, with Moreau visiting the team and undergoing a standard physical prior to working out an agreement. But that physical revealed something much more serious: Moreau had Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Instead of signing with the Saints, Moreau set aside his football career to focus on treatment.
Moreau explained in April his cancer had reached stage 2, but expressed optimism his doctors would "be able to get rid of all of it."
Nearly a month later, Moreau is taking the next step toward normalcy, signing a deal with the team whose physician, Dr. John Amoss, first made the crucial discovery.
Moreau joins a Saints team that has its own reasons to be optimistic entering 2023 after signing quarterback Derek Carr and adding running back Jamaal Williams to an offense that lacked punch in the last two seasons. Moreau will pair with Juwan Johnson at tight end, bringing his 91 career receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns amassed over four seasons to an offense led by a quarterback he knows rather intimately from their time shared in the Silver and Black.
Though he has yet to provide an update on his condition, Moreau's signing indicates he's headed in the right direction with his health. He'll aim to get back to football with a team that played an unexpectedly pivotal role in his life.