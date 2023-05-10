Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Moreau explained in April his cancer had reached stage 2, but expressed optimism his doctors would "be able to get rid of all of it."

Nearly a month later, Moreau is taking the next step toward normalcy, signing a deal with the team whose physician, Dr. John Amoss, first made the crucial discovery.

Moreau joins a Saints team that has its own reasons to be optimistic entering 2023 after signing quarterback Derek Carr and adding running back Jamaal Williams to an offense that lacked punch in the last two seasons. Moreau will pair with Juwan Johnson at tight end, bringing his 91 career receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns amassed over four seasons to an offense led by a quarterback he knows rather intimately from their time shared in the Silver and Black.