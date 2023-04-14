Foster Moreau optimistic about Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis: 'We should be able to get rid of all of it'

Close to a month after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the tight end has an optimistic outlook. Moreau told Good Morning America his cancer has reached stage two, but isn't progressing at a rapid rate.

"It's at stage 2, so it's spread from the initial location," Moreau said in a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan. "But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it."

Moreau first learned of his diagnosis as the result of a physical with the New Orleans Saints, in which team physician Dr. John Amoss noticed an abnormality.

"He sat me down and he goes, 'You've heard of Hodgkin's lymphoma, right?' And I say, 'Yeah,'" Moreau said. "And he goes, 'OK, well, from the tests that we see, that could be a strong possibility.'"

Amoss' hunch proved to be correct, Moreau had Hodgkin's lymphoma. Instead of deciding on his next NFL team, the former Raiders tight end needed to step away from football to focus solely on treatment.

He's not yet finished with his fight against cancer. But Moreau remains positive, treating his battle as if it is another opponent on his schedule.

"There's no other way to look at it, right? So I'm preparing for my opponent, right?" Moreau said. "Hodgkin's lymphoma, chemotherapy, I'm preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours. Whatever it takes, right? Because I mean, there's no other option. There's no option."