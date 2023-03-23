Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he has Hodgkin lymphoma and will be stepping away from football.
Moreau, 25, tweeted that his cancer diagnosis followed a physical with the New Orleans Saints.
"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football ... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.
"That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"
Also referred to as Hodgkin's disease, Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system -- part of the body's germ-fighting immune system -- according to the Mayo Clinic. White blood cells, called lymphocytes, grow out of control and cause swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body.
According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year "relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is now about 89%." However, the cancer's stage and the person's age impact those rates.
Moreau was a fourth-round selection of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Raiders organization, compiling 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in that time. Following career highs of 33 catches and 420 yards in 2022, Moreau hit the free-agent market this offseason.