Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football ... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.