Broncos TE Adam Trautman asked to be traded by the Saints: 'I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box'

The 26-year-old placed blame on the coaching staff for his lack of opportunities.

"I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box," Trautman said. "They put a limit on what I could contribute and I felt like I could contribute a lot more. I was primarily used as a blocker. I thought I could do more and I didn't want to get to the end of my career and think I could have done it, caught the ball a little more.

"Whatever the case was, the team I was playing for just didn't let me do it. I want a chance to prove I can do it because I believe I can and I have in the past.''

Former undrafted free agent Juwan Johnson leapfrogged Trautman for the top TE gig in the Saints offense last season, finishing second on the club with 508 yards on 42 catches with a team-high seven TD receptions.

Trautman's inconsistency played a role in his dwindling play time last season. Johnson proved he was a better, more consistent player, so it's little surprise the two flip-flopped roles in the year after Payton left.

"I didn't feel like I was reaching my potential as a player," Trautman said. "All you want to do after you've busted your tail for 20-something years to get to this point, you want to exhaust everything you can so someone doesn't put a cap or a limit on your abilities. And I feel like that was happening back in New Orleans. I talked to my agent (Chase Callahan) and we determined it was best to move on and get to a new place and fresh start."

Johnson signed a two-year, $12.01 million contract with the Saints this offseason. Trautman enters the final year of his rookie deal with a $2.743 million non-guaranteed base salary.