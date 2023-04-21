Around the NFL

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

Published: Apr 21, 2023 at 08:48 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason.

One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

"I think he'll mesh well with (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael. I think he's got some weapons around him," Brees told Luke Johnson of The Advocate on Wednesday. "I'm excited that Michael Thomas will be back and hopefully healthy -- he deserves that. I think they're going to be well-positioned to make a run at it."

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract ($60 million fully guaranteed) with the Saints this offseason following his release by the Las Vegas Raiders after nine years.

On paper, the Saints boast the top team in the division, with a stalwart defense and playmakers on offense, including Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Thomas, if he can finally stay healthy.

Carr brings some stability to the quarterback position that has been missing in New Orleans since Brees retired two years ago. The question is whether Carr can raise the play of those around him rather than be a product of the team assembled. In nine seasons with the Raiders, he earned winning records twice and played in a playoff game just once.

"I think he caught the brunt of that unfairly, and I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as the quarterback anyway," Brees said of Carr. "I think highly of him as a person. He's shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He's proven that."

During his introductory press conference, Carr noted that he spoke to Brees before signing in New Orleans and the conversation was a big reason the QB joined the Saints.

Given their winnable division and the NFC's overall vulnerability, the Saints could have a swift turnaround in 2023.

"We've seen just what a difference one position can make on a team," Brees said. "Look at what (Tom) Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously they brought in a lot of great players along with him, but that can change the complexion of things very quickly."

We don't need to pretend Carr is Brady. He was the best option for a Saints team looking for a veteran upgrade this offseason to keep their win-now plans alive.

