Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

Carr brings some stability to the quarterback position that has been missing in New Orleans since Brees retired two years ago. The question is whether Carr can raise the play of those around him rather than be a product of the team assembled. In nine seasons with the Raiders, he earned winning records twice and played in a playoff game just once.

"I think he caught the brunt of that unfairly, and I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as the quarterback anyway," Brees said of Carr. "I think highly of him as a person. He's shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He's proven that."

During his introductory press conference, Carr noted that he spoke to Brees before signing in New Orleans and the conversation was a big reason the QB joined the Saints.

Given their winnable division and the NFC's overall vulnerability, the Saints could have a swift turnaround in 2023.

"We've seen just what a difference one position can make on a team," Brees said. "Look at what (Tom) Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously they brought in a lot of great players along with him, but that can change the complexion of things very quickly."