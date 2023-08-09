Fantasy football 2023: Which '22 breakouts will prove to be for real? 

Josh Jacobs was a productive running back over his first three pro seasons, logging an average fantasy finish of RB14 -- justifying his RB23 ADP heading into last year. But surely no one expected his first campaign under Josh McDaniels to produce an NFL-high 2,053 scrimmage yards on a monstrous 393 touches. Unfortunately, 2023 brings a handful of concerns. Primary among them is Jacobs' ongoing contract dispute after being franchise-tagged, which could lead to a significant absence from Jacobs (like what happened with Le'Veon Bell in 2018 after Bell shouldered 406 touches in 2017).





Even if Jacobs plays, history is not friendly to backs used at his level. Along with Bell, only three other RBs in the last 10 years have hit Jacobs' 2022 touch total in a given season: DeMarco Murray in 2014 (449 touches), Christian McCaffrey (403) in 2019 and Derrick Henry (397) in 2020. In 2018, Bell sat out; in 2015, Murray joined a running back committee in Philly and lost 212 touches; in 2020, McCaffrey missed 13 games amid a host of injuries; and in 2021, Henry fractured his foot halfway through the season. Simply put, it is not easy to maintain health and productivity at these extreme workloads ... even when you are under contract.





VERDICT: One-hit wonder (huge risk without a contract; dicey early-round pick if he signs)



