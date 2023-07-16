Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

The 28-year-old is coming off his first season with the Jags and likely the best campaign of his six-year NFL tenure.

In five years with the Giants, Engram flashed his potential and garnered a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, but for the most part underachieved.

However, upon arriving in Jacksonville, Engram turned things around to the tune of career highs with 73 receptions and 766 receiving yards. He added four touchdowns and became a crucial target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose ascent to Pro Bowl status was no doubt aided mightily by Engram's addition.