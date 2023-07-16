Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

After a career campaign, tight end Evan Engram is hauling in the long-term deal he desired.
Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. The contract includes $24 million fully guaranteed.
The Jaguars applied the franchise tag to Engram in March, but he had yet to sign his $11.34 million franchise tag tender. Any uncertainty or ill will heading into training camp has dissipated with Engram's extension, which puts him among the NFL's tight end elite.
Engram and the Jaguars were vocal about their desires to work out a multi-year pact, and their best hopes came to fruition.
The former New York Giants first-round pick fit splendidly into Doug Pederson's offense in Duval from the jump.
The 28-year-old is coming off his first season with the Jags and likely the best campaign of his six-year NFL tenure.
In five years with the Giants, Engram flashed his potential and garnered a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, but for the most part underachieved.
However, upon arriving in Jacksonville, Engram turned things around to the tune of career highs with 73 receptions and 766 receiving yards. He added four touchdowns and became a crucial target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose ascent to Pro Bowl status was no doubt aided mightily by Engram's addition.
In 2022, the Engram-Jaguars fit seemed to be a perfect one. Heading into 2023, it's now an extended one.