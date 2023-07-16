Around the NFL

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Published: Jul 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

After a career campaign, tight end Evan Engram is hauling in the long-term deal he desired.

Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. The contract includes $24 million fully guaranteed.

Related Links

The Jaguars applied the franchise tag to Engram in March, but he had yet to sign his $11.34 million franchise tag tender. Any uncertainty or ill will heading into training camp has dissipated with Engram's extension, which puts him among the NFL's tight end elite.

Engram and the Jaguars were vocal about their desires to work out a multi-year pact, and their best hopes came to fruition.

The former New York Giants first-round pick fit splendidly into Doug Pederson's offense in Duval from the jump.

The 28-year-old is coming off his first season with the Jags and likely the best campaign of his six-year NFL tenure.

In five years with the Giants, Engram flashed his potential and garnered a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, but for the most part underachieved.

However, upon arriving in Jacksonville, Engram turned things around to the tune of career highs with 73 receptions and 766 receiving yards. He added four touchdowns and became a crucial target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose ascent to Pro Bowl status was no doubt aided mightily by Engram's addition.

In 2022, the Engram-Jaguars fit seemed to be a perfect one. Heading into 2023, it's now an extended one.

Related Content

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

news

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate?

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar second season by leading Jacksonville to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

news

Joe Mixon, Bengals finalizing deal on restructured contract for RB to stay in Cincinnati

The Bengals and running back Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

news

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

Eric Bieniemy taking over as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders brings change for a host of players, perhaps none more so than running back Antonio Gibson.

news

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway says Sean Payton is "a perfect fit" for the organization heading into the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More