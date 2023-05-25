Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start has rejuvenated his career.

"I wanted to be great where I got drafted … but that just wasn't for me. At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville," Engram said. "I needed the coaches I had there, I needed the relationships I've built with the guys there. I had the best time of my life the past season.

"It was the first time in my career where I didn't want to leave the building. It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I'm in the building just staying because I want to work, I want to watch more film. I'm staying with Trevor (Lawrence) after the day is over watching film with him."

Talented players finding new life in a new setting with a new staff is old hat for the NFL. Engram fits into Pederson's system like a glove. The coaching staff knows how to get the tight end in space properly, and Engram rewarded the trust with more consistent play down the stretch -- yes, there were still drops here and there, but not nearly to the frustrating level we saw in New York.