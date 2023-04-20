GM Trent Baalke says Jaguars still hoping to get long-term deal with TE Evan Engram done before training camp

A former first-round pick by the New York Giants, Engram is coming off a career-best 73-catch, 766-yard season with four touchdowns. He fit seamlessly into head coach Doug Pederson's offense, which allowed him to get the ball in space and use his athleticism.

After inking Engram to a one-year, $9 million prove-it deal last offseason, the Jags used the franchise tag on the TE, worth $11.345 million. Sides have until July 17 to come to a multi-year contract.

Engram said earlier this offseason he wants to remain in Jacksonville, hopefully on a long-term deal.

With both sides valuing their relationship, a deal could come down later this offseason.

Engram leads a Jags TE room that includes Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince. With a deep draft at the position, Baalke could use a pick to boost the depth chart but didn't place it as a must-have a week before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off.

"We're going to look to build that room and get it as strong as we can," the GM said on Thursday. "We don't feel that it's an absolute necessity to add to that room, but if there's an opportunity to add to it, we will."

With needs on defense and the offensive line, the Jags might not be in the market for an early-round tight end, but whether it's later in the draft or an undrafted free agent, Pederson noted that the club would add depth to the corps at some point in the coming months.