Around the NFL

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke keeps fan-gifted clown figurine on desk: 'It's to prove them wrong' 

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

At the end of the 2021 season, some Jacksonville Jaguars fans took their frustrations over another losing season out on general manager Trent Baalke, constantly referring to the GM as a "clown" on social media. Scores dressed as clowns to close out the campaign in protest of Baalke's continued employment.

Owner Shad Khan resisted the urge to fire Baalke, and the GM used the "clown" label as motivation.

The opening scene of episode one of The Hunt, an inside look at the Jags' offseason, produced by the club, shows a small clown figurine Baalke keeps on his desk.

"Some fan sent that to me," Baalke said of the clown. "It was a little clown figurine, and I said, 'You know what? I'm going to put it there to remind myself every day why I come to work,' what my purpose is, I guess. It's to prove them wrong."

Related Links

What a difference a year of winning makes.

Following the team's 9-8 campaign, AFC South title and extraordinary wild-card victory, the vibe in Duvall has changed. Even a Jags fan who started a petition to fire Baalke has rethought his position.

With Trevor Lawrence back on track and Doug Pederson providing steady leadership, things are trending upwards in Jacksonville as offseason hype builds towards the 2023 NFL Draft, where Baalke will have a new challenge ahead.

"The basic way it's different is we have 23 people that pick before us," he said of the draft, where the Jags hold the No. 24 pick after picking No. 1 the past two drafts. "You know, the last couple years, we've had zero, so it's our job to get the board stacked, to work hard with the coaching staff, to get as much information about these guys as we can and make sure we're bringing guys into this culture that fit what we're trying to build here and what we are building here."

There has been a lot of Jaguars hype this offseason, notably after Calvin Ridley was reinstated to join the club. If the draft unfolds well for Baalke, those vibes will likely lead to Jacksonville being the favorites in the division entering the campaign.

But if ever Baalke shades toward getting too confident in the rebuild, he need only look at the little clown on his desk to be reminded of all the doubters.

Related Content

news

Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to terms on blockbuster four-year, $94 million contract extension

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year, $94 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing progress through rehab after suffering a late-season ACL tear late in the 2022 season. Murray posted a video to Instagram of doing weighted squats on his surgically repaired knee.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day using postseason collapse as motivating factor: 'We have another shot'

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day joined "Good Morning Football" on Friday and  likened the Chargers' postseason collapse to his playoff loss against the Rams that preceded a Super Bowl run

news

WR Brandin Cooks on helping Texans win Week 18: 'You never suit up to lose'

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke on helping the Texans secure the No. 2 overall pick instead of the No. 1 spot in Houston's Week 18 win over the Colts, saying that players never suit up to lose.

news

Newly signed Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal ready to prove he's 'a legit starter'

Ryan Neal had a breakout season with the Seahawks in 2022, but now that Seattle has moved on from the safety Neal is ready to prove his production wasn't a fluke, and he can be a "legit starter" with the Buccaneers.

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers to make color correction, but not changing uniforms

The Panthers will be making a color correction to the shade of blue worn on their uniforms in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

news

Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal to a one-year deal.

news

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE