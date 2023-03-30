Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expecting improvement from No. 1 pick Travon Walker: 'Just like Trevor [Lawrence], we can only go up' 

It's a clear area of need in Pederson's eyes.

"We have to improve our pass rush," he said. "I think that's vital, particularly on third down."

A Walker rise could lead to that happening. The Georgia product posted a sack in the first game of his NFL career, but finished his rookie campaign with just 3.5 total.

"You want to see Travon take that next step in Year 2," Pederson said.

Lawrence made monumental strides in his second season, becoming a Pro Bowler and shaping into the form of the generational talent so many prognosticated him to be.

There's little reason to think Walker can't follow suit. While his numbers were far from astounding, Walker improved throughout the course of the year, according to Pederson. More of that's likely to follow for the dynamic defender, whose athleticism and strength is there for the shaping.