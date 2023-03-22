Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

Johnson is an intriguing addition to the Jacksonville backfield. The 208-pound back is a bruiser with burst in the second level. In four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Johnson rushed for 738 yards and three TDs on 141 carries. The bulk of his production came in 2021. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt missing action, Johnson rushed for 534 yards on 100 carries with three scores, including a 22-carry, 146-yard game with a TD in his first start against Denver in Week 7.

Despite being 27, the South Florida product has little tread on his tires after four years. In 2022, he took just four carries for 17 yards. Johnson also plays special teams, something coach Doug Pederson wants out of his backup RBs. Johnson took 200 special team snaps in 2022.

Previously buried on the Browns' depth chart, Johnson now profiles as the No. 2 in JAX behind the shiftier Etienne, who boasts superior receiving skills. The diverse skillsets of the two rushers complement each other well.