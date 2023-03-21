New Titans DE Arden Key 'felt disrespected' by former team, AFC South rival Jaguars

Key inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Tennessee Titans after one stellar season with AFC South rival Jacksonville. During his introductory press conference Monday, he said he felt "disrespected" that the Jaguars didn't do more to keep him.

"With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me. I ain't gonna lie. After the year, I thought I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Key said. "I felt disrespected because I came in over there, built up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town. I felt like in my rightful mind, I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. That didn't happen."