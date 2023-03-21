New Titans DE Arden Key 'felt disrespected' by former team, AFC South rival Jaguars

Key inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Tennessee Titans after one stellar season with AFC South rival Jacksonville. During his introductory press conference Monday, he said he felt "disrespected" that the Jaguars didn't do more to keep him.
"With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me. I ain't gonna lie. After the year, I thought I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Key said. "I felt disrespected because I came in over there, built up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town. I felt like in my rightful mind, I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. That didn't happen."
A third-round pick by Oakland in 2018, Key disappointed his first three seasons with the Raiders, netting three total sacks before being waived in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco and revamped his career, earning a career-high 6.5 sacks with the Niners.
Key joined Jacksonville last offseason and became a pivotal rotational rusher. He generated 4.5 sacks and 44 total pressures. The Jags' pass rush was clearly bolstered whenever he was on the field in place of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.
Now joining Tennessee, Key will have a chance to show Jacksonville what it will be missing twice a year.
"I still love the players, love the teammates, love the city, love the fans, but yeah, we gotta see them twice," he said with a smirk.