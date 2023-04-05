Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throwing session with WR Calvin Ridley

The Jaguars figure to have another explosive offense in 2023 with the addition of Ridley and the return of tight end Evan Engram, who was given the franchise tag. Now with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Engram and Ridley, the Jaguars potentially have as promising a top foursome of pass catchers as almost any NFL team.

"It's huge. (Bringing back Engram) was a big priority for us this offseason," Lawrence said. "So, to have him back at least for this year, and hopefully longer moving forward -- that's ideal.

"You saw what he did for our offense last season and how he came on at the end of the year. I think we really figured out how to use him the right way, and he's helped us a ton. Just keep building on that, there's still more out there. That's the exciting part."

The Jaguars' fortunes have changed dramatically in less than a year's time. After finishing with the NFL's worst record in consecutive seasons (2020-2021) and starting last season with a 3-7 mark, Jacksonville stormed its way into the playoffs by winning six of their final seven regular-season games.

In the postseason, the Jaguars erased a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers and then hung tough the next week against the eventual-champion Chiefs. The optimism is at peak levels as Lawrence and the Jaguars get set to report for work.