Doug Pederson, Jaguars ready for eventual Trevor Lawrence extension: 'We know what the future holds'

The going rate for young franchise quarterbacks is already north of $45 million per year. That figure could grow even further depending on how the contract situations of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert play out in the coming months.

Lawrence struggled during the tumultuous Urban Meyer season as a rookie. But in Doug Pederson's first year, the QB flashed the ability that made him the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He's got the arm talent to put the ball anywhere, accuracy, athleticism, and his pocket presence has improved.

"He's constantly wanting to get better," Pederson told Howe. "He's constantly wanting to learn. He's wanting to grow. He puts in the time. That's what great quarterbacks do in this league, and he's just getting started."

The 23-year-old's play under Pederson, including a mind-boggling wild-card comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, confirmed the Jags' confidence he'd be their long-term franchise quarterback.

"It changes everything because now we've got a full season under our belt," Pederson said. "There is going to be so much more consistency and so much more continuity. Trevor knows the roster. Trevor knows the guys he's throwing with -- other than Calvin Ridley. We'll add that piece. We're going to try to get Evan Engram back (franchise tagged). That's another big piece to this.

"That confidence is going to be so much greater this year. That expectation to win, which we saw at the end of the season? Now guys expect that. Now, we've got to go play well, don't get me wrong. We've got a great schedule this year. That's the difference between last year, starting over with everything, to now having a full year, making the postseason, winning a playoff game -- that just gives you confidence going into this year."